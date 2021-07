This week we look forward to what’s in store onboard Mardi Gras. Much has been said about Carnival’s first of three mega-ships, and her first sailing is fast approaching. Let’s be honest a countdown to Mardi Gras would not be complete without looking at what we can expect from the ship’s bars and lounges. From the massive and awe-inspiring new three-deck Atrium, The Punchliner Comedy Club, and Piano bar 88 in Grand Central, the all-new Fortune Teller bar in the French Quarter, to the 2-story Red Frog Tiki and Alchemy Bars, two all-time favorites for Carnival guests.