Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Tampa man delivers water to Surfside first responders on his 62nd birthday

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zX6Wl_0auioStF00

Michael St. James could have spent his birthday doing whatever he wanted. The Tampa man chose to sit in a car.

“Eight, nine, ten hours at least,” he said from the road Monday afternoon.

St. James, who celebrated turning 62 Monday, decided to carry on a tradition to do a deed of community service on his birthday. The annual idea first started with his father, also named Michael.

“I loaded up a van full of water and I’m taking it down to Surfside for the first responders and rescue crews,” he said. “It’s my way of giving back.”

The condo collapse from June 24 is still in search and recovery mode. The number of dead reached 90 people. Michael wanted to help.

“I was at home and I was watching the news coverage of it and I saw everybody working out in the heat and I thought, ‘There’s got to be something I can do to help. I don’t think I could go down there and work or help right now but, I’ll tell ya, I can take a day and donate my time and some money and bring them cold water,'" Michael said.

"So, I put it in motion starting last week and waited for today. I thought today would be the perfect day because it’s my birthday.”

Michael has helped his father make pet food deliveries to animal shelters for years. He plans to do that again in November when his dad turns 88.

“A lot of people need help and if you were able to help, the resources, even the wherewithal to help, do it. Because you’ll come away with a wonderful feeling knowing that you will help other people in need especially in a situation like this where the first responders really need to be recognized. You have to give more than you take.”

St. James is also a former soldier who also works on passion projects like his efforts to promote the timely sharing of crucial medical information with first responders and medical personnel. He's turned his passion into action as President of St. James Life Science Incorporated's My Medic Tag . It's a service he founded a few years back to help ensure that doctors and other emergency medical professionals have the information they need to save lives when people are injured and seconds or minutes may mean the difference between life or death treatment decisions.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

Comments / 0

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Surfside, FL
Surfside, FL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Race#Haitian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Top 10 Tampa Bay area events for the week of July 12-18

Bob Saget: The star of Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos is family friendly on TV, but his standup comedy is most definitely for mature audiences only. $35-$55. 8 p.m. Friday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400. TICA Cat Show: Watch as judges from...
Tampa, FLBay News 9

Free Britney Rally Marches Through Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The “Free Britney” movement has come to Tampa. Fans of Britney Spears rallied in downtown on Saturday. Spears has been in conservatorship since 2009, and a judge refused to let her gain control of her finances. Supporters say if it can happen to a pop star like...
Saint Petersburg, FLABC Action News

SPCA Tampa Bay Celebrates 81st Birthday

SPCA Tampa Bay is celebrating a birthday! SPCA Tampa Bay is celebrating its 81st birthday on July 15. The organization has come a long way since it first started 81 years ago in St. Petersburg. In early 2020, they officially launched the extension of their brand as a for-all shelter and pet hospital.
Shawnee, KSfox4kc.com

75 on 75th: Man to bike 75 miles for charity on his 75th birthday

LENEXA, Kan. — It’s full-speed-ahead for retired school teacher Dallas Joe McKenzie. To celebrate his 75th birthday he will ride 75 miles on his bike to raise awareness for a cause close to his heart. During his 32 years as a teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District McKenzie inspired...
Tampa, FLwfla.com

Veteran’s Tampa daughter frustrated by stalled help for toxic exposure in ‘paradise’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As a child, Renne Jo Villademoros played on an island she recalls “was like paradise.” But now, the daughter of a veteran is part of a toxic fight. The Tampa resident joins thousands of others with military service connections to Guam who are pushing stalled legislation that could streamline the benefit process for veterans and family members dealing with the deadly impact of Agent Orange.
Apollo Beach, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

In a pandemic pinch, Tampa Bay boat club changes how members get vessels

Membership has its privileges. In the case of Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay, its salty, nautical, Gulf breezy privileges. Paying a few thousand dollars to join and a few hundred more in monthly dues, club members can use pontoon, deck, ski and fishing boats to island-hop Tarpon Springs, scallop Crystal River and fish Tierra Verde. With reciprocal privileges at clubs across the country, it’s a sort of seafaring timeshare.
995qyk.com

Moving To Best Cities In America = Florida People

The pandemic and working from home and reinventing life as we knew it had an entire country take pause, and then – move. Lending Tree did a study of their “move stats” and determined the best cities for relocation in the US. Shocker: 3 of the Top 6 are in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy