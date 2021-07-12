West Virginia 2021 Cadet testing dates announced
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police will be testing for our upcoming Cadet class set to begin in January of 2022.
Anyone interested in a career with the West Virginia State Police should apply. Applications can be found at www.wvsp.gov. If you have not yet submitted an application, you may bring a completed application with you and test as a walk on at any location. The applicant must be at least 21 years of age and no more than 39 years of age prior to enlistment, and possess a high school diploma or GED. You must have a valid driver’s license for two years prior to making application. Applicants may test at the age of 20 with the understanding that they will be 21 prior to the tentative enlisted date of January 17, 2022.
The testing will take place one the following dates at the following locations:
WV State Police Academy
135 Academy Drive
Institute, WV 25064
Saturday, July 17, 2021: Academy
WV State Police Academy
135 Academy Drive
Institute, WV 25064
Friday, August 6, 2021: Charles Town
Charles Town, Troop 2 Headquarters
409 Industrial Blvd
Kearneysville, WV 25430
Saturday, August 7, 2021: Morgantown
Morgantown Detachment
3453 Monongalhela Blvd
Morgantown, WV 26505
Friday, August 27, 2021: Academy
WV State Police Academy
135 Academy Drive
Institute, WV 25064
Saturday, August 28, 2021: Academy
WV State Police Academy
135 Academy Drive
Institute, WV 25064
Thursday, September 9, 2021: Academy
WV State Police Academy
135 Academy Drive
Institute, WV 25064
Friday, September 10, 2021: Morgantown
Morgantown Detachment
3453 Monongalhela Blvd
Morgantown, WV 26505
Saturday, September 11, 2021: Charles Town
Charles Town, Troop 2 Headquarters
409 Industrial Blvd
Kearneysville, WV 25430
Sunday, September 12, 2021: Academy
WV State Police Academy
135 Academy Drive
Institute, WV 25064
Testing will begin at 9:00 am, if you do not have an application on file you may arrive beginning at 7:30 to complete an application.
