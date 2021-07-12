Cancel
Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Dazzles Cannes With Timothee Chalamet, a Party Bus and a Nine-Minute Standing Ovation

By Ramin Setoodeh
New Haven Register
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were so many movie stars at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” on Monday night at the Cannes Film Festival, it almost felt like pre-pandemic times. The streets near the Palais were shut down. The crowds were screaming. And Timothee Chalamet, in a silver suit, cut through...

MoviesHuffingtonPost

Photo Of ‘French Dispatch’ Cast At Cannes Becomes Award-Worthy Meme

The film, which was directed by Anderson and also stars Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand and Elisabeth Moss, apparently received a nine-minute standing ovation, per Variety. But thanks to the above photo, Twitter users were applauding the film that brought together four distinctive vibes for a completely different reason.
MoviesNME

Celine Dion biopic gets standing ovation at Cannes

An unauthorised film about Celine Dion has received a five-minute standing ovation at Cannes film festival. The biopic stars its 57-year-old director Valerie Lemercier. The filmmaker plays the singer at each stage of her life, including her childhood. It premiered out of competition at the French film festival this week.
MoviesSlate

The Wes Anderson Cannes Actors Meme Is Like The Breakfast Club, Basically

That’s four truly iconique figures in four truly iconique outfits, right there: Ya got Timothee Chalamet, slightly hunched, wearing lots of jewelry and a T-shirt that I’ve definitely seen a knock-off of at Urban Outfitters recently; Wes Anderson in a nice blue suit; Tilda Swinton in a way nicer blue suit; and Bill Murray, dressed like a stylish grandpa and wearing the same sneakers that I’m pretty sure he also wore in Space Jam (1996). They’re posing together because they’re all part of The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s much-delayed film that finally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.
Beauty & FashionAOL Corp

Twitter is memeing 'The French Dispatch' stars' wildly contrasting Cannes fashion

The Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France, with actors and filmmakers showing off a few of the films that will be helping us disassociate from our pandemic reality for the next few months. Among them were director Wes Anderson and actors Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton, all of whom attended to promote their upcoming film The French Dispatch. They also all looked as though they'd dressed for different occasions.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Wes Anderson’s Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Auteur Wants You to See

[Editor’s note: The following gallery was originally published in October 2019 and been updated accordingly.]. Wes Anderson’s long-awaited “The French Dispatch” finally had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this month. Anderson gave his cast and crew a 32-film watch list before production started to get his team in the right mindset for the movie, and several of the films included on this list are personal favorites of the Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Want more Anderson favorites? The list below includes over three dozen titles Anderson loves.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Cannes photo of Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton becomes viral fashion meme

There’s nothing the internet enjoys more than finding scope for a meme or two whenever a group of A-list celebrities come together. And never is there a more perfect place for this to happen than on a red carpet.And while it took more than a week to conjure up the content Twitter needed to take the ball and run with it, the 74th Cannes Film Festival has finally delivered. Following the screening of The French Dispatch on Tuesday, 13 July, a photograph of Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray posing during a photocall quickly began circulating online.On...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Bill Murray Joins Tilda Swinton In Wes Anderson’s Next Film

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch has been the belle of the ball at Cannes this week, earning rave reviews and getting his fans more excited for the film’s release. But Anderson is already preparing his next project, which we already know will reunite him with Tilda Swinton and now has another familiar face coming aboard.
Moviesindianapolispost.com

Bill Murray reunites with Wes Anderson for new project

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Bill Murray is among the cast of Wes Anderson's new project that will begin production in Spain in August. As per Variety, sources close to the project have confirmed Murray's casting. The actor has appeared in nine of Anderson's movies to date, excluding the new picture.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Brody reunites with Anderson for French Dispatch‘s director’s next

Adrien Brody and Wes Anderson are set to reunite on the “Great Budapest Hotel” filmmaker’s latest, which is expected to shoot in Spain. Anderson alums Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton are also aboard the film, based on an Anderson-penned script. Brody appears in Anderson’s latest film, “The French Dispatch” which...
WorldPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How The French Dispatch Star Lyna Khoudri Got Ready for the AmFAR Gala in Cannes

Rising star Lyna Khoudri has been busy in Cannes. Throughout the annual film festival, the French-Algerian actress has been fielding interviews, making promotional appearances, and hitting the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. She plays Juliette, a radical motorcycle-riding student activist (who also happens to be costar Timothée Chalamet’s love interest).
Moviesdeltanews.tv

Adrien Brody joins Wes Anderson's new film

Adrien Brody is to star in Wes Anderson's new movie. The Oscar-winning actor has collaborated with the filmmaker on his latest project 'The French Dispatch' and will join co-stars Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton on the upcoming movie, which will be shot in Spain. Little is known about the project...
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Dispatch: Apichatpong’s “Memoria,” Kovalenko’s “Unclenching the Fists,” Baker’s “Red Rocket”

Memoria Memoria is the first film Apichatpong Weerasethakul shot outside his native Thailand, and the first in English. That should be enough to make it a debut unto itself, but the deeper I dove into his beguiling, mesmerizing South American adventure, truly one of the finest unveiled on the Croisette this year, the more all those “firsts” began to feel a little misleading. Sure, in casting Tilda Swinton as his lead, Apichatpong has recruited a major actress in the English-speaking world, but her Jessica, a British botanist traveling through Colombia, spends far more time speaking in Spanish than she does in her mother tongue. As for the luxurious Andean locale, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the jungles Memoria ushers you into for stretches of the rainforests that hosted Apichatpong’s Thai works. It’s as if the filmmaker and the land he captures shared an ineffable, almost symbiotic connection,
Moviesweisradio.com

Zendaya is the woman of Timothee Chalamet’s dreams in action-packed trailer for ‘Dune’

Warner Bros. has unveiled a striking new trailer for its forthcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s seminal science-fiction bestseller Dune. In the film from Oscar-nominated Arrival director Denis Villeneuve, Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, the son of an intergalactic ruler who is called to battle over the fate of a desert planet called Arrakis. The planet is home to spice — a coveted substance that can unlock human potential, making it sought after throughout the galaxy over.
MoviesMovieWeb

New Dune Trailer Unleashes a Giant Sandworm on Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

A new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune has been released, teasing the upcoming movie's simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. Featuring new footage from the anticipated release, the trailer comes as IMAX offers a special look event for the movie at theaters around the country. Ahead of the release of Dune in October, you can check out the brand new trailer below.
MoviesDelaware County Daily Times

Dune might not have been made if Timothee Chalamet didn't agree to his role

Denis Villeneuve says 'Dune' might not have been made if Timothee Chalamet hadn't agreed to play Paul Atreides. The 53-year-old director's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic sees the 25-year-old actor portray the leading role, and the filmmaker has admitted they had no "Plan B" when it came to casting another actor as the character.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Star On New 'Dune' Character Posters!

Warner Bros. has released new characters posters for the highly-anticipated upcoming movie Dune!. Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are among the stars of the film that are featured on the new poster images. The 24-year-old actress plays Chani, while the 25-year-old actor stars as Paul, in the new movie. Also getting...

