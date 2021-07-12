Cancel
England’s Tyrone Mings hits out at Priti Patel’s stance on racist abuse of footballers

Tyrone Mings (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

England footballer Tyrone Mings has hit out at Priti Patel in her condemnation of the racist abuse faced by his teammates, after she previously called players taking the knee “gesture politics”.

Politicians and public figures have slammed the racist hate faced by England players, in particular Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, on social media following their Euro 2020 final defeat.

The Home Secretary was among those to criticise the “vile” racist abuse that the players have been subjected to, writing on Twitter: “It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable.”

However, in a response posted on Twitter, England defender Mings claimed Ms Patel had “stoke(d) the fire” after she previously refused to criticise fans who booed the team for taking the knee in protest against racial injustice.

He said: “You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.”

Ms Patel declined to comment on his tweet.

Last month, the Home Secretary called taking the knee “gesture politics” after Gareth Southgate’s side faced jeers from a minority of fans at their first match of Euro 2020.

Napier Barracks (PA Wire)

The symbol of anti-racism solidarity gained attention in American football in 2016 as players protested against police brutality and racism in the US.

The act has since spread further and was adopted by footballers in the UK, partly to demonstrate that racism should not be tolerated in the sport.

Asked about taking the knee, the Home Secretary told broadcaster GB News: “I just don’t support people participating in that type of gesture, gesture politics, to a certain extent, as well.”

On whether England fans were right to boo the national team, she said: “That’s a choice for them, quite frankly.”

Former Tory Party chairwoman Baroness Warsi also criticised Ms Patel after her tweet, suggesting the Home Secretary and the Government were guilty of “dog whistle” politics.

“It’s time to stop the culture wars that are feeding division,” the Conservative peer tweeted.

“Dog whistles win votes but destroy nations.”

