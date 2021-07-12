LeAnn Rimes' 'Blue': How the Album Paved the Way for Women in Country

LeAnn Rimes became a country music sensation with the release of her first single, "Blue," when she was just 13 years old, but if she had listened to her dad, her version of the song would never have been recorded. Rimes looked back on the 25th anniversary of her album of the same name during an interview with Kelleigh Bannen on an Essential Album special on Apple Music Country, revealing that her dad had thrown the song's demo in the trash.