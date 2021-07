Doane University Athletics announced the 2020-21 GPAC and Doane Scholar-Athletes. A total of 273 student athletes were recognized for posting a 3.30 or better cumulative grade point average and for being a member of the sports program throughout the season. The list is comprised of student athletes from 21 states and eight countries. Doane University has 22 intercollegiate teams. GPAC Scholar-Athlete honors are awarded to varsity members meeting the criteria while Doane Scholar-Athletes are awarded to all student-athletes meeting the critieria.