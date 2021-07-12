UC San Diego To Significantly Reduce Number of Non-Resident Students
The California State Assembly Budget Committee announced a budget revision for the top University of California campuses that aims to reduce the number of international and out-of-state students enrolled. The floor report of the annual budget on June 28, 2021 outlines the Nonresident Reduction Plan which will commence the next admission cycle in January 2022 at UC Berkeley, UC Los Angeles, and UC San Diego.ucsdguardian.org
