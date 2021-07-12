Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

UC San Diego To Significantly Reduce Number of Non-Resident Students

By Jose Chavez
UCSD Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California State Assembly Budget Committee announced a budget revision for the top University of California campuses that aims to reduce the number of international and out-of-state students enrolled. The floor report of the annual budget on June 28, 2021 outlines the Nonresident Reduction Plan which will commence the next admission cycle in January 2022 at UC Berkeley, UC Los Angeles, and UC San Diego.

ucsdguardian.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Ting
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc San Diego#Uc Berkeley#College Education#Uc San Diego#Uc Berkeley#Uc Los Angeles#Ucsd#Non California#The Ucsd Guardian#Californians#American Community Survey#Uc Board#University Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
UCLA
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy