Police Seek Culprit After Northampton County Teen Struck By Hit-Run Driver, Report Says

600 block of Washington Boulevard on Route 191 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help tracking down the driver that allegedly struck a 16-year-old boy walking home Saturday night, reports say.

The teen, a Plainfield junior volunteer firefighter, suffered a concussion as well as bruises and road rash after being struck by a car believed to be a dark-colored 1993-2004 Volvo near the bridge in the 600 block of Washington Boulevard on Route 191 around 10:30 p.m., LehighValleyLive reports.

The car was going around 50 mph and “never stopped,” according to a Facebook post from the teen’s mother.

The boy was taken by Suburban EMS to St. Luke’s University in Fountain Hill, where he will be observed for 72 hours, the report says; meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call the county’s non-emergency number at 610-759-2200.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.