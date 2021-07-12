Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton County, PA

Police Seek Culprit After Northampton County Teen Struck By Hit-Run Driver, Report Says

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUVmt_0auinDvn00
600 block of Washington Boulevard on Route 191 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help tracking down the driver that allegedly struck a 16-year-old boy walking home Saturday night, reports say.

The teen, a Plainfield junior volunteer firefighter, suffered a concussion as well as bruises and road rash after being struck by a car believed to be a dark-colored 1993-2004 Volvo near the bridge in the 600 block of Washington Boulevard on Route 191 around 10:30 p.m., LehighValleyLive reports.

The car was going around 50 mph and “never stopped,” according to a Facebook post from the teen’s mother.

The boy was taken by Suburban EMS to St. Luke’s University in Fountain Hill, where he will be observed for 72 hours, the report says; meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call the county’s non-emergency number at 610-759-2200.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
Northampton County, PA
Accidents
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Plainfield, CT
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Plainfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Washington, CT
City
Washington, PA
Northampton County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Fountain Hill, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Volvo#Lehighvalleylive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Facebook
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT State Police Asking For Help In Fatal Crash That Killed 57-Year-Old Woman

State Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 57-year-old woman. Lisa Vecchitto, of Waterbury, was pronounced dead at the scene, which happened about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 when her 2007 Ford Focus suddenly went off the road in New Haven County on Route 15, in Hamden and into a wooded area where it hit a tree and burst into flames, said the Connecticut State Police.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Pennridge Police Seek Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman Inside Landis Supermarket

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say assaulted a woman inside a supermarket in Perkasie Sunday afternoon. The 37-year-old woman was driving at the intersection of North Main Street and Church Road around 4 p.m. when the suspect, driving a white sedan, pulled out in front of her, according to the Pennridge Regional Police Department.
Pleasantville, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman, 31, Dead In 1 Car Atlantic County Crash

A 31-year-old woman was killed in a one car crash in Pleasantville early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Allison Tomasello was heading northbound on North Main Street when her car veered off the road and hit a retention wall and telephone pole around 6:30 a.m., police said. The Somers Point resident...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

DA: MontCo Father Charged With Attempted Murder In Severe Beating Of 2-Month-Old Son

A Montgomery County father was charged with attempted murder in the alleged beating of his 2-month-old son, authorities said. Daniel Rohloff, 33, of Bridgeport, left Landon Rohloff with rib fractures, both new and healing, bilateral subdural hemorrhages, bruising and lacerations to his liver, and bruising on multiple areas of his body, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Elizabeth Crash

One person died in a crash at an Elizabeth intersection overnight. Authorities were working to identify the driver killed at the accident at Fulton and 5th streets around 1 a.m. Thursday, city spokeswoman Kelly Martins said. Two cars collided and two other vehicles were damaged, she said. No further details...
Paramus, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Police: Saddle River Chief Nabs Fleeing Paramus Home Depot Shoplifter Who Struck Security Guard

A man who fled a Home Depot in Paramus after assaulting a female security guard was stopped by a local police chief on Route 17 moments later, authorities said. Sheffield C. Brown, 53, of Brooklyn had stolen $1,300 worth of tools and other assorted items when the guard tried to stop him from leaving early Wednesday afternoon, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Fugitive In Ocean County ShopRite Parking Lot Stabbing

Authorities in Ocean County are seeking the public’s help locating a man charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing in the parking lot of a local ShopRite. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Michael Stallworth, 37, who is accused of stabbing a 44-year-old man in the back multiple times in the parking lot of ShopRite on Route 70 in Brick around 4 p.m. Monday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Chief of Police James Riccio said.
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Kills Hudson Valley Man

A man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision on a busy Hudson Valley roadway. The crash, which took place in Orange County on Route 17 in the town of Tuxedo, happened around 4 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, between a 2017 International box truck and a 2015 Nissan Sentra, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Comments / 2

Community Policy