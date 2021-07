Before it had even had its official premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — where it was competing in the highly competitive Un Certain Regard section — Icelandic horror film Lamb had already been acquired by A24. Such early acquisitions usually exhibit a specific confidence in an otherwise-unseen film, and after seeing the overwhelmingly positive responses to it, it’s clear that the production house made the right move. Described by critics as “highly original,” “disturbing,” and “hypnotic,” Lamb made a huge impact on those lucky enough to have already caught it in France — and with one look at the just-released trailer, it’s not hard to understand why.