Chef Aarón Sánchez is a man of many talents. According to a profile on Spoon University, Chef Aarón began his career cooking at his mother's restaurant in New York, called Cafe' Marimba, at age 13, and returned to New York just after graduating college to venture on his own culinary journey, starting at Patria. His website notes that he is the award-winning chef and owner of Mexican restaurant Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans, and his career as a television host includes series for Food Network, Cooking Channel, and two Spanish-language programs for Fox, as well as his work as a judge on "MasterChef."