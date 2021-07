We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. PR pro Jessica Greenhalgh‘s Massachusetts apartment certainly has good bones, but like most rental spaces, not every feature and finish felt tailored to her tastes when she moved in. “I love my apartment — it’s an old building with lots of character like French doors, bay windows, built-in cabinets, and hardwood floors,” she says. “But the fireplace in particular was something that didn’t really vibe with my decor. I don’t think there’s any other word than ‘pukey’ to describe the color.”