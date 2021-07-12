Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Ocean County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Monmouth County in central New Jersey * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 432 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pleasant Plains, or over Toms River, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Toms River, Lakewood, Jackson, Beachwood, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside Heights, Lakehurst, Mantoloking, Leisure Village, Allenwood, Dover Beaches North, Holiday City South, Pleasant Plains, Cedar Glen West, Leisure Village East, Dover Beaches South, Holiday City-Berkeley, Ramtown and Brick Township. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 31 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 78 and 98. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH