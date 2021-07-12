Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Williams A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN STEUBEN EASTERN DE KALB...NORTHEASTERN PUTNAM...DEFIANCE...HENRY...WILLIAMS AND FULTON COUNTIES At 434 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near St. Joe to near Defiance to near Deshler. Movement was north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near mile marker 352. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 151 and 156. Interstate 80 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 48. Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form this afternoon. They usually develop beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel approaches your location, move indoors.