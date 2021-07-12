Special Weather Statement issued for West Central Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists can expect brief but sudden changes in visibility and ponding of water on highways as storms move through the area. Target Area: West Central Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL MCKINLEY COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rock Springs, or 7 miles west of Gallup, moving south at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Western Gallup, Rock Springs, Red Rock State Park, Mentmore, Allison and Yah-Ta-Hey. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 6 and 21.