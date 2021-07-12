Victoria Dugger Materializes the Frictions of Accessible Space
Out of Body, Victoria Dugger’s debut solo show at Sargent’s Daughters, is a deft exploration of the tension between interiors and exteriors. Internal tubing bursts from the knotted kneecaps of soft sculptures; organs stretch outside of their corporeal confines and out of frame in mixed-media paintings. For Dugger, who is disabled, bodies are mutable and prone to rupture, yet they remain expansive — cosmic even — twisting and unfurling in a way that feels potentially liberatory.hyperallergic.com
