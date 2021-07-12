Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Victoria Dugger Materializes the Frictions of Accessible Space

By Justin Kamp
Hyperallergic
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of Body, Victoria Dugger’s debut solo show at Sargent’s Daughters, is a deft exploration of the tension between interiors and exteriors. Internal tubing bursts from the knotted kneecaps of soft sculptures; organs stretch outside of their corporeal confines and out of frame in mixed-media paintings. For Dugger, who is disabled, bodies are mutable and prone to rupture, yet they remain expansive — cosmic even — twisting and unfurling in a way that feels potentially liberatory.

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Organs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Visual ArtHyperallergic

In Gem-like Hues, Arcmanoro Niles Renders the Mundane Electric

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Romare Bearden once said, “You don’t paint what you see, you paint what you feel. Art is the soul of a people.” In vibrant lively colors depicting scenes of daily life, Arcmanoro Niles captures the essence of his close friends and family in painstaking detail. His latest works, produced over the course of the past year and now on view at Lehmann Maupin in Hey Tomorrow, Do You Have Some Room For Me: Failure Is A Part Of Being Alive, reflect on life amid a pandemic. Figurative paintings, still lifes, and a single landscape painting draw our attention to ordinary everyday moments.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

In Swirling Canvases, Gareth Nyandoro Expresses the Rhythms of Labor

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Situated somewhere between painting, etching, and collage, Gareth Nyandoro’s artworks buzz with a din of textures that threaten each canvas with the possibility of rupture. Gestural swathes of ink writhe in a frenetic dance with sinewy pieces of paper and the razor thin striations of Nyandoro’s hallmark kucheka-cheka technique — a method of cross hatching formed by small incisions into the canvas, which Nyandoro then sponges over with ink. Though discrete, these cuts enliven the canvasses with fraught urgency, leaving them vulnerable to bursting open.
Books & Literatureantioch.edu

Victoria Chang

Antioch University Los Angeles MFA in Creative Writing Program Chair and faculty Victoria Chang was interviewed by Daniel Handler on NPR’s City Arts & Lecture Series. Daniel Handler is the author of The Basic Eight, Watch Your Mouth, Adverbs, All The Dirty Parts. As Lemony Snicket, he has written the best-selling series All The Wrong Questions & A Series of Unfortunate Events.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Sells Steffy’s Baby, Buckingham Adoption Scandal Revisited

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) started out as the good sister. However, something has changed with the character. She went to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) with a plan to be invited to move in. She’s too focused on the baby and mentioned money problems. Could she be tempted to do the unthinkable?
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs talks 'inhuman' conditions at Olympics quarantine hotel

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, who was set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, called the conditions at her quarantine hotel "inhuman." Jacobs was quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation for about eight days. She was forced to miss the street event in skateboarding’s Olympic debut. The 31-year-old said in an Instagram video she’s had to force officials to allow her to get fresh air because her window doesn’t open.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dead Space Remake will not host micro-shops, accessibility will be emphasized

Appearing in Dead Space 3 returning from the micro-shopping path The developers of the remake flatly refuse to include this type of shopping method in the new game. Speaking to MRT before the Dead Space announcement trailer was revealed, executive producer Phil Ducharme emphasized that the EA Motive team developing the remake has learned lessons from the old company’s past mistakes and that the remake will not be looking to rake in money from players.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Catherine Opie on Her First Monograph, “a Map of My Mind”

LOS ANGELES — Catherine Opie’s work is not easy to encapsulate. I could tell you that the queer, Los Angeles-based photographer’s portraits and landscapes, presented in a new monograph by Phaidon, explore the concepts of community, identity, and judgment. But that would be defining her work, and the whole point, as Opie says, is to allow viewers to bring what they will to each of her photographs — to encourage people to navigate rather than conclude.
Visual ArtPosted by
UPI News

Leonardo da Vinci drawing sells at auction for $12.22M

July 8 (UPI) -- A rare drawing by Italian Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci sold at auction Thursday for $12.22 million in London, Christie's said. The small drawing, Head of a Bear, sold as part of the auction house's "The Exceptional Sale" of artworks from antiquity through modernity. Overall, the auction realized $26.94 million.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

A Landmark Show of Black Women Artists Gets a Second Life

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». As a discipline, art history still has a long way to go when it comes to rectifying its glaring omissions. Yet among the most compelling recent curatorial interventions are ones that have centered Black women. The latest, You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby: The Sapphire Show, gathers its Black feminist muse from a 1970 survey of African American women artists in LA — Sapphire: You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby. Organized by Ortuzar Projects in Tribeca, the reimagining of the historic show maintains the same stellar lineup, featuring works by Gloria Bohanon, Suzanne Jackson, Betye Saar, Senga Nengudi (then Sue Irons), Yvonne Cole Meo, and Eileen Nelson (née Abdulrashid), realized between 1966 and 2021.
MuseumsHyperallergic

The Era of the Visionary Museum Director Is Over … or It Should Be

I recall interviewing as a candidate for director positions, and “What is your vision?” was the most common question. The question requires candidates to take their limited knowledge of an institution and spin an ambitious fantasy out of the barest of understanding, as if a “vision” could suddenly emerge like Athena, fully formed from the head of Zeus.
Museumsbitcoinist.com

Binance Partners With Russian Museum To Tokenize Da Vinci and Van Gogh Masterpieces

Van Gogh, Leonardo Da Vinci, Claude Monet, and Giorgine’s world-renowned artworks will be tokenized for an auction facilitated by the Binance NFT platform. Binance Marketplace to Auction Famous Paintings of Renowned Artists. Binance’s NFT marketplace has announced a collaboration with the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg to create tokenized collectibles...
MoviesHyperallergic

Catch the Latest in International Cinema

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». As befits the name, the Museum of the Moving Image’s annual First Look festival presents the US and/or New York premieres of many of the latest international arthouse films. Because of the pandemic, last year’s iteration of the festival had to take place in an abbreviated, online-only form. This year’s version is in many ways a “makeup” for last year, hence it being called First Look 20/21. Mixing both in-person and online events, the program combines new titles with films that had been planned for last year but ended up not being shown. Additionally, the weekend series, Working on It, will allow passholders into creative workshops with filmmakers and critics.
MuseumsDesign Taxi

Binance Is Reworking Masterpieces By Da Vinci, Van Gogh, Monet & More Into NFTs

Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Lilac Bush’. Image via Wikimedia Commons (public domain) Binance’s NFT marketplace is partnering the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to introduce digital collectibles depicting works by some of the most famous artists of all time. All Binance users will be able to participate in the upcoming auction.
Visual ArtFilm Threat

The New Bauhaus

The New Bauhaus, co-written by Miranda Yousef and director Alysa Nahmias, is about avant-garde artist and educator Laszlo Moholy-Nagy. The documentary retraces the man’s journey by having art curator and historian Hans Ulrich Obrist read Moholy-Nagy’s own words and featuring interviews from various experts from the art world, his previous students, as well as the artist’s daughter Hattula, who is essential to the film. Thanks to their recollections and knowledge of Moholy-Nagy and his craft, coupled with an extensive collection of archival material, dynamic footage of the times he lived in, and a fun animated collage of his art, viewers get the full picture of the man and his many talents.
Home & Gardenthe-saleroom.com

The July Fine Art & Antique Auction

A 17th century style stained oak and iron carriage safe box, the rectangular box with a fall front, applied with iron work hinges, clasp lock and ... A quantity of carved architectural panels, mouldings and trims in various woods, sizes and designs, to include cornice pieces, swags, garlands etc... 60...
San Francisco, CAHyperallergic

SFMOMA Cuts Beloved Film Program and More, Leaving Many in Shock

SAN FRANCISCO — On July 15, the leadership of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) announced planned cuts in the fall: the film program, which started in 1937; Open Space, an online publication that began as a blog in 2008; and the Artists Gallery, which has been around since 1946, selling artwork by contemporary Bay Area artists and renting out artworks to people to hang in their homes. Artists, art lovers, museum members, and employees expressed disbelief and outrage, saying the programs slated for cuts were ones that genuinely included the community.
Visual Artinparkmagazine.com

Projected masterpieces feel new in Chinese exhibit

Christie laser projectors have brought masterpieces of several renowned painters to life at a new art gallery that integrates graphic arts with visual technologies, achieved through their GS Series 1DLP model. Known as ArTech Hub, this avant-garde gallery is situated within Ciqikou, an ancient town in Chongqing that was famous...
MuseumsHyperallergic

How Many Latinx Women Artists Have Had Solo Shows At MoMA PS1?

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In the early evening of Saturday, July 24, six women stood in silence outside the entrance of MoMA PS1, the contemporary art outpost of the Museum of Modern Art in Long Island City, Queens. They wore multicolored wigs, white suits printed with middle finger motifs, and paper cut-outs of mouths and eyes on their faces that transformed them into living collages. Between their legs hung large fabric sacs, protruding absurdly like oversized phalluses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy