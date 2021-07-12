Cancel
Frederick County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia South central Morgan County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southwestern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia East central Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 435 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Winchester, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Greenwood, Inwood, High View, Glengary, Gerrardstown, Gainesboro, Cedar Grove, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Cross Junction, Cedar Hill, Rock Enon Springs, Valley High, Gore and Whitacre. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

