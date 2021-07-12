Cancel
Ashland County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Medina, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Medina; Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN MEDINA NORTHEASTERN ASHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 431 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over West Salem, or 13 miles northeast of Ashland, moving northeast at 20 mph. Locations impacted include Lodi, Creston, West Salem, Chippewa Lake, Polk, Seville, Westfield Center, Gloria Glens Park, Burbank, Congress, Chippewa-On-The-Lake and Briarwood Beach. Funnel clouds have been reported with this storm and remain possible. If a funnel cloud is spotted, head indoors. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

