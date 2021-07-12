Cancel
Allen County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Whitley by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Whitley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ALLEN...EASTERN NOBLE...NORTHEASTERN WHITLEY AND WESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES At 358 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Churubusco, or 9 miles southwest of Garrett, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Auburn, Kendallville, Garrett, Huntertown, Avilla, Albion, Waterloo, Churubusco, Rome City, Leo-cedarville, Swan, Corunna, Altona, Brimfield, Butler Center, Fairfield Center, Saint Johns, Merriam, Blue Lake and Laotto. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 near mile marker 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 315 and 339. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

