Cedric the Entertainer set to host 2021 Emmy Awards

The Emmy-winning former Everybody Loves Raymond star is reteaming with Aaron Kaplan, executive producer of her canceled 2019-2020 CBS comedy Carol's Second Act, on an untitled multicamera comedy that would be set in Nashville and filmed in the Music City where they both have homes. Heaton splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. The plan, according to Deadline, "is for the city of Nashville to serve as the series’ backlot with some location shoots outside of the studio giving the show a hybrid multi-/single-camera feel in the vein of How I Met Your Mother...The series will fall under the script-to-series model that Fox has been increasingly employing over the past year as part of the network’s reassessment of the development process last summer that led to a diversified approach involving a mix of traditional pilots, lower-cost presentations, script-to-series projects that could include writers rooms, as well as straight-to-series orders." Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment operates stages in the city where it shot its Kevin Williamson CBS All Access series Tell Me A Story. “I’m looking forward to working with Fox on this series,” says Heaton. “I have gotten to know and love Nashville over the years while visiting my son and my sister there. It’s a wonderful city with an incredible quality of life, along with a vibrant culture and so much creative energy. I want to help support and grow the entertainment production business there and shooting a TV series in Nashville would provide hundreds of jobs for local cast and crew.”