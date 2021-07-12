Cancel
Cedric the Entertainer set to host 2021 Emmy Awards

By Khalid Laws, Sinclair Broadcast Group
KFOX 14
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) – One of the "Original Kings of Comedy," Cedric the Entertainer, will host and produce the upcoming 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show. This year's Emmy Awards ceremony in September will return to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, where there will be “a limited audience of nominees and their guests," according to Variety.

