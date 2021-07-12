Mama June’s Pregnant Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Debuts 38-Week Baby Bump: Photo

Baby No. 2 for Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is almost here! The reality star marked 38 weeks pregnant with an Instagram snapshot of her growing baby bump on July 11. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, looks like she’s ready to pop! The pregnant daughter of Mama June celebrated being 38 weeks along in her second pregnancy on Sunday, July 11 by sharing an Instagram snapshot of her growing baby bump. Pumpkin was dressed in a casual pink shirt and glasses as she posed for the bathroom mirror selfie while cradling her belly. “38 Weeks Today 💙🥺 #BabyB0,” she wrote in the caption of her post.