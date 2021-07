After more than two years on mobile devices, Nintendo has revealed that Dr. Mario World will be coming to an end. The announcement was made via the game's official Twitter account, and it seems Dr. Mario World will no longer be playable effective November 1st at 6 a.m. UTC. Players will still be able to enjoy the game in the meantime, though Diamonds will no longer be available for purchase starting on July 28th. Once the game is no longer available, Nintendo will offer a Dr. Mario World Memories webpage, where players will be able to access their play history.