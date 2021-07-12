Bubzia completes Super Mario 64 speedrun blindfolded for Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online

Super NES games Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal join the Nintendo Switch Online service on July 28, 2021. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect. In Claymates, take on the role of Clayton, son of Professor Putty. Your father has made a breakthrough, and with the serum he's created, living creatures can be turned into clay! You will face many dangers, but you have the ability to transform into five different animals. You'll need them all to run, jump, fly, swim and climb your way past the obstacles in your path. In the platforming game, Jelly Boy, originally released exclusively in Europe in 1995, you are Jelly Boy, candy given the spark of life by the power of lightning. You've come to life knowing one thing: You have to escape the candy factory. To get out, you'll need to collect puzzle pieces and survive the enemy heavies trying to stop you. You're sure to need all your wits, skills and shape-changing powers to make it through this wacky adventure. In Bombuzal, strategically detonate every bomb in each level while leaving yourself a safe place to stand when the dust settles. In this puzzle game, you'll have to be quick, because time is short. Just make sure you remember to take the size of each explosion into account, or it could blow a hole in all your careful planning.