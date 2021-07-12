Cancel
Video Games

Bubzia completes Super Mario 64 speedrun blindfolded for Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online

By Marc Kaliroff
nintendowire.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Games Done Quick 2021 Online may have closed its livestreams yesterday, but the archive of achievements for the event is only just beginning. Super Mario 64 speedruns are nothing new for the charity event, however, a runner by the name of Bubzia took the iconic platformer to the next level yesterday for a thrilling blindfolded run. In case you missed Bubzia’s blindfolded speedrun of Super Mario 64, you can check out the archived upload of the event now on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel!

#Games Done Quick#Speedrun#Gdq
