Galen Alan Parr

Cover picture for the articleGalen Alan Parr, 73, of Boise, Idaho, passed away after a prolonged illness on July 2, 2021, surrounded by his family. Galen was born in Long Beach, California to father, Clarence A. Parr, and mother, Melba E. Parr. Galen was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Trudy Carver, and a son Stefen Parr. Galen is survived by his devoted wife and high school sweetheart, Betty Jo Parr; his children, Chris (Keri) Parr, Tim (Terry) Staller, and Ryan (Mandi) Parr; and step-children, Eric Simmonsen, Heather Simmonsen, and Amanda Mohl. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Betty Hall; brother-in-law, Jim Carver; cousins, Chuck McFaddin, Wesley Parr, and Joanna Charbonneau; and his grandchildren, Noah White, Cooper Simmonsen, Parker Simmonsen, James Parr, Konstance Parr, Elijah Parr, and Weston Parr.

