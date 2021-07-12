Bistro at Home: A COVID silver lining for Ruth and Tim Pitts
This story appears in its entirety in the July 2021 issue of Nantucket Today magazine. Click here to subscribe. Sometimes, unintended consequences can be a good thing. When Ruth and Tim Pitts closed Centre Street Bistro in October 2019, they had no idea what the future held. The 22-seat restaurant they had operated since 1997 was closing its doors because the real estate had changed hands. The new owners, Blue Flag Development, were planning on renovating the building and putting in a restaurant five times the size of the intimate bistro.
