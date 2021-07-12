Rains keep crops progressing

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - While crops across the state are in relatively good condition, according to this week’s Crop Progress Report, the same can’t be said for crops in other parts of the country. This week’s report shows the corn crop is now rated 64% good to excellent, down 1% from a week ago and down 8% from a year ago. The biggest drop in condition was in North Dakota where the condition rating fell 8% from last week. Crop conditions also fell in Minnesota, Iowa and Kansas. The soybean condition rating fell 2% over the past week—down to 58% good to excellent as the condition of the beans fell in the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota, but actually went up in Michigan, Missouri and Illinois.