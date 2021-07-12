Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Rains keep crops progressing

ocj.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotty precipitation occurred throughout the State with some areas receiving more than an inch of rain and other areas receiving much less, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 87 percent adequate to surplus, up 13 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending July 11 were 1 degree higher than historical normals, while the entire State averaged 1.28 inches of precipitation. There were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 11.

ocj.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Crops#Winter Wheat#Oats#State Statistician#Usda Nass#Ohio Field Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
USDA
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Corn, Soybean Conditions Down From Last Crop Progress Report

OMAHA (DTN) -- Corn and soybean conditions were slightly downgraded by USDA in its latest weekly Crop Progress report. U.S. corn condition was rated 64% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from 65% the previous week, and down 8 percentage points from this time last year. "That is the...
Agricultureruralradio.com

KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report for the week of July 26

U.S. corn condition was rated 64% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from 65% the previous week, and soybean condition was rated 58% good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from 60% the previous week, according to USDA NASS’ weekly national Crop Progress report released Monday. Corn silking was...
Wharton County, TXWharton Journal Spectator

Rain brings crop problems

Rain has been falling in a seemingly endless cascade in Wharton County in the last few months, creating not only flooding problems but pest control issues for local crop producers. “We’ve gotten several calls about fall armyworms in pasture and hay,” AgriLife Extension Integrated Pest Management Agent Kate Crumley said.
Altoona, WIWEAU-TV 13

New numbers released in this week’s Crop Progress Report

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - While crops across the state are in relatively good condition, according to this week’s Crop Progress Report, the same can’t be said for crops in other parts of the country. This week’s report shows the corn crop is now rated 64% good to excellent, down 1% from a week ago and down 8% from a year ago. The biggest drop in condition was in North Dakota where the condition rating fell 8% from last week. Crop conditions also fell in Minnesota, Iowa and Kansas. The soybean condition rating fell 2% over the past week—down to 58% good to excellent as the condition of the beans fell in the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota, but actually went up in Michigan, Missouri and Illinois.
Agricultureocj.com

Inter-seeding cover crops research

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off There are many benefits cover crops offer when they are properly established. These benefits range from protecting soil, to reducing run-off of soil particles in an effort to retain nutrients, to increasing soil productivity and overall farm profitability. In some crop rotations, establishment is a challenge. Often, depending on the maturity of the cash crop, the establishment window is too late in the season to be successful for many of the species.
Granby, MAWWLP 22News

How crops are coping with all of the recent rain

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – After all of the rain this month, these past two days have been a blessing, especially to farmers who are praying for a long dry stretch of weather. So far this month, we have seen more than 12 inches of rain, and locally, some places have seen even more. Farmers are seeing the direct damage the rain is causing in their field.
Agricultureagfax.com

Corn, Soybeans: Managing Crops After a Lot of Mid-Season Rain

In an article posted last week I described the effects of rainfall and standing water on corn plants, especially corn roots, and what this might mean for corn crop prospects. Here, we’ll consider the extent to which damage from wet soils can be addressed by management during the second half of the 2021 season.
Manhattan, KSrepublic-online.com

Crop report

MANHATTAN — For the week ending July 25, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 6 percent very short, 28 percent short, 63 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 4 percent very short, 26...
Iowa StateKGLO News

Iowa’s corn crops are at critical stage, still need more rain

AMES — Forecasters say it’ll likely be dry much of this week, but last week’s heavy thunderstorms brought some areas of the state four and even five inches of rainfall. Still, overall precipitation is still well below normal in northern Iowa. Iowa State University Extension field agronomist Joel DeJong says...
Lakefield, MNkkoj.com

Area Crops Continue To Develop At A Good Pace, Even With Lack Of Rain

(Lakefield, Mn.)-- Area crops continue to develop at a good pace, even with the minimal amounts of moisture. Jim Nesseth is a local crops specialist with Extended Ag Services in Lakefield. He tells KUOO news growing degree days continue to run quite a bit ahead of normal with pretty much all of the corn tasseled now.
Alabama StateWSFA

Alabama farmers battle excessive rains, soggy crops

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - When is the rain going to let up? That’s the question on a lot of Alabamians’ minds lately. After all, it’s rained for 33 of the last 50 days!. Farmers are asking the same question with one man in Pike Road having a unique perspective on the situation: It’s been too much of a good thing.
Illinois StateDaily Iberian

Illinois rains super-charge crops, but threaten disease

Crops in Illinois have withstood erratic rainfall and are looking good at the midpoint of the growing season. Plenty of moisture has been a boon, although there are concerns about too much in some places. Corn is taking off. “We have good stands. I think there will be some areas...
Maine StateWMTW

Maine farm says recent rain too little, too late for blueberry crop

ARUNDEL, Maine — While this month’s rain has been good for drought conditions in Maine, it might be too little, too late for some farmers. Farms in Maine have experienced moderate to severe drought conditions this year. The owners of Dragonfly Meadow Blueberry Farm in Arundel said because of the...
Agriculturekciiradio.com

Crops Responding Well to Recent Rains, More Needed

Variable precipitation across Iowa resulted in 4.3 suitable days for fieldwork last week, according to the latest Crop Progress and Condition Report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The days suitable ranged from just 1.6 days in southeast Iowa to 5.3 days in the north central area, with field...
Crawford County, IAdbrnews.com

Cautiously optimistic: Rain arrives at the right time for crops

“The rain was about the best thing we could have possibly asked for,” said Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist for Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties. Rain fell across Crawford County for several days about a week and a half ago. “The crops...
Alabama Statewtvy.com

Alabama peanut specialist discusses impact of rain on crop

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - We’ve seen rain almost daily throughout the Wiregrass in recent weeks. While that may keep you from doing those outside chores or fun activities, it’s leading to a bigger challenge for our farmers. “With a high percentage of crop planted at the end of May when...
Agriculturespectrumlocalnews.com

NY farmers assess crop damage following days of heavy rain

Area farmers are all looking to dry out after getting drenched over the last several days. The rain and storms caused damage in many areas, but not all of it is obvious. The ground is saturated in many areas, and that can be bad for crops, as farmers are dealing with the aftermath and coping with the cleanup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy