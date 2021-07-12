Rains keep crops progressing
Spotty precipitation occurred throughout the State with some areas receiving more than an inch of rain and other areas receiving much less, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 87 percent adequate to surplus, up 13 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending July 11 were 1 degree higher than historical normals, while the entire State averaged 1.28 inches of precipitation. There were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 11.ocj.com
