Google Play and Niantic giving out free YouTube Premium trials in celebration of Pokémon GO Fest 2021

By Jennifer Burch
nintendowire.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon GO Fest 2021 is almost here! The event begins this Saturday, July 17th, but in the meantime, Niantic still has surprises leading up to the big musical bash. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a variety of bonuses announced for Google Play subscribers and Android device users. These bonuses require a paid ticket to the event though. Yet, the newest bonus is bucking the trend and free for all Trainers who qualify.

