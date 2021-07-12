Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Don’t look for home prices in the latest inflation numbers

By Amy Scott
marketplace.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll get the latest read on inflation Tuesday, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts out its consumer price index for the month of June. As you may recall, the May report showed the biggest annual increase in consumer prices, 5%, in 13 years. But if you’re looking for the recent jump in home prices to show up in that number, you’re likely to be disappointed. The shelter component of inflation, as measured by the CPI, has stayed pretty steady, from around 2% to 3.5%, for the past decade. And some economists have a problem with that.

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Housing Prices#Bls#Americans#Penn State University#Social Security#The Federal Reserve#Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estate27 First News

US home prices surge to 17-year-high, cooling-off period anticipated

WASHINGTON (AP and WKBN) — Prices for U.S. homes rose faster in May than they have in 17 years as surging demand for housing outstripped the supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, soared 17% in May from a year earlier on top of a 15% jump in April. The May increase was the biggest since August 2004.
Real Estatetalesbuzz.com

Home prices surged 17 percent in May, fastest rate since 2004

Prices for US homes rose faster in May than they have in 17 years as surging demand for housing outstripped the supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, soared 17 percent in May from a year earlier on top of a 15 percent jump in April. The May increase was the biggest since August 2004.
Real Estatedsnews.com

Home Prices Surge in May

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) has released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, which found for May 2021, home prices across the nation continued to increase. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 16.6% annual gain in May, up from 14.8% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 16.4%, up from 14.5% in the previous month, while the 20-City Composite posted a 17% year-over-year gain, up from 15% the previous month.
Real EstateBoston Globe

US home prices rise the fastest in 17 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for US homes rose faster in May than they have in 17 years as surging demand for housing outstripped the supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, soared 17% in May from a year earlier on top of a 15% jump in April. The May increase was the biggest since August 2004.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Small banks spooked by home price surge, survey shows

As home prices have made record-breaking increases amid a dearth of available inventory, community bankers are starting to get nervous. About 47% of executives at 473 small banks surveyed by IntraFi Network during the first half of July said they believe the current state of the housing market “poses a serious risk” to the U.S. economy. The results surprised Paul Weinstein, a senior advisor at IntraFi.
Marketseyeonhousing.org

Second Quarter of 2021 Homeownership Rate at 65.4%

The Census Bureau’s Housing Vacancy Survey (CPS/HVS) reported the U.S. homeownership rate declined to 65.4% in the second quarter of 2021. Compared to prior reports, the data was affected less significantly by the pandemic, since in-person interviews were back in 99% of the sample area. The national homeowner vacancy rate stayed at a record low of 0.9%, while the rental vacancy rate decreased to 6.2%.
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

New home sales slow in June

As supply-side challenges continue, June recorded a decline of 6.6% for sales of newly-constructed single family homes, according to estimates from the Census Bureau and HUD. The June seasonally adjusted annual rate (676K) was the lowest since April 2020, due to builders slowing sales as a consequence of higher material costs and declining availability of labor, material and lots. Higher prices have also affected housing affordability. Nonetheless, we expect an upward revision for the June sales estimate next month due to data from other NAHB surveys suggesting solid market conditions.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Tuesday: Case-Shiller House Prices, Q2 Housing Vacancies and Homeownership

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: MBS RECAP: Slow Monday, But Late Warning Shots. It was a slow trading day for the most part until the last 90 minutes. ... As the day wound down, yields bumped up to the highs--right in line with the 1.295% technical level--and MBS coughed up a quick eighth of a point. That was enough for several lenders to reprice for the worse even though the weakness doesn't speak to any bigger picture issues. ... [30 year fixed 2.86%]
Real EstateTelegraph

Number of homes for sale collapses by a quarter pushing up house prices

The number of homes for sale has collapsed by a quarter this year, with the shortage unlikely to improve in the near future. There was a 25pc fall in homes for sale in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, according to property website Zoopla. This was compounded by surging demand from homebuyers keen to benefit from the full stamp duty holiday, pushing up house prices.
Portland, ORmarketplace.org

Could a little more inflation be good for the economy?

Inflation is currently running higher than it has in a decade — the consumer price index rose 5.4% year-over-year in June, the Commerce Department reported. It last peaked over 5% in 2008. And every new sign of inflation staying at this level or potentially spiking higher sends jitters through financial...
Real Estaterealtor.com

Homeownership Rate Slips, but Remains Higher than Pre-Pandemic

The homeownership rate reached 65.4% in the second quarter 2021, a 0.2% slide from the first quarter, and 2.5 percentage points below the level from one year ago. Affordability remains a hallmark of areas with high homeownership rates with the Midwest (70.7%) and South (67.1%) topping the list. While homeownership rates declined in the South and Northeast, they rose in the Midwest and West from last quarter. Homeownership rates this quarter were also slightly higher for non-hispanic white Americans and those 65 and older.
Real Estatethebalance.com

Investors Buy Homes in Record Numbers, Push Up Prices

Real estate investors snatched up homes in record numbers this spring, mostly with cash, Redfin reported Thursday. And that’s pushing prices up, individual buyers out, and some would-be homeowners to rentals. Key Takeaways. Real estate investors purchased a record number of homes in the second quarter, according to a Redfin...
BusinessInman.com

If home prices don't cool, watch for Fed tightening and rising mortgage rates

Economists at Fannie Mae are again sounding warnings that rising rents and record home price appreciation could contribute to long-lasting inflation that leads to earlier, more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Economists at Fannie Mae are again sounding warnings that rising rents and record home price appreciation could contribute...
Real EstateDaily Commercial

Around the House: Don't get fooled by lumber pricing

The huge runup in lumber pricing in the spring has gotten the attention of homeowners, builders, and subcontractors, and most equate these cost increases as the main cost of housing. While it is important, lumber pricing is not the main driver of home prices. Don’t be fooled by assuming that new home prices are coming down anytime soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy