Guerneville Homeless Camp Moved by Citizens

Guerneville residents are split over the recent actions of two men who took it upon themselves to move a homeless encampment from the downtown area to a nearby Park and Ride lot. The two men, Chris Garske and Josh Rogers, who live in Occidental, have opened a youth center in Guerneville. They were worried about a homeless camp nearby and decided to move the camp themselves. They warned residents of the camp on Third Street a few days prior to July 3rd that they would be clearing the encampment, according to the Press Democrat. Some residents of Guerneville are calling the men vigilantes, and other are calling them heroes. The Sheriff’s Department says that they do not encourage private citizens to clear homeless camps.