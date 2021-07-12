They Did It! 4 Mainers Walk In Their Fathers’ Footsteps From South Portland to Fenway

How do Maine snacks play in the U.K? Well, let's bloody find out govnah!. Dawn Farmer is a pre-school teacher from England, who was totally bored during the lockdown part of the pandemic last year, so she decided to come up with something to occupy her time. The 21-year old preschool teacher started making TikTok videos of her trying various American snacks, and she has become the new breed of celebrity, a TikTok star. I like seeing her reactions to the treats because let's face it, there are some things food-wise that do not translate between the two countries. I mean when is the last time you had a warm pint of beer and a plate of bangers and mash?