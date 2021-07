Keeping children safe around the grill is easier said than done, but it’s still so, so important. The wrong move, a lack of attention, curious fingers getting in the way — it can all lead to devastating injuries. But don’t feel like you should never fire up the grill again even if you have a little one in the house. You can safely grill, even with your child around, when you follow our safe grilling tips. Here are 7 easy tips and tricks to teach you how to keep your kids safe around the grill — no matter what their age.