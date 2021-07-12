Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Birman Cats: This Sacred White Wonder Descends From Legend

By Erin McDade
Posted by 
Wide Open Pets
Wide Open Pets
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Birman cat breed descended from cats living in the Birman temple in Burma. They are incredibly loving and enjoy playing chase with other pets, taking turns being the chaser and the pursued. Birmans have a 15-year lifetime and can live into their late teens. Birman cats have a single coat, which means they don't have an undercoat and are less prone to matting. They are recognized by the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA) as well as the International Cat Association. Not to be confused with the Burmese cat, the Birman makes an excellent pet for all kinds of people.

www.wideopenpets.com

Comments / 0

Wide Open Pets

Wide Open Pets

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Pets is a digital barnyard for pets of all shapes and sizes around your farms, ranches, and homes. From dogs and cats to chickens and horses, we provide accurate and entertaining information on the most important members of the family.

 https://www.wideopenpets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Person#Female Cats#Like A Cat#Birmans#Burmese#Roman#Thai#Birman Breeders#Hcm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Gold
News Break
World
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
News Break
World War II
Related
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

'I am heartbroken' | Owner speaks after exotic cat captured

ATLANTA — An exotic African cat is now out of an Atlanta home and captured by Georgia's Department of Natural Resources. The Serval cat named Nala is native to Africa and illegal to own as a pet in Georgia. DNR came to take the cat on Thursday, according to Nala's...
AnimalsPosted by
CatTime

Top 10 Wild Animals That Are Most Likely To Attack Pet Cats

Even indoor cats might get outside on accident from time to time. It's important to be aware of the dangers your kitty could face, even if you don't intend to let them roam. Here's a list of the ten creatures most likely to attack pet cats. The post Top 10 Wild Animals That Are Most Likely To Attack Pet Cats appeared first on CatTime.
Animalspurewow.com

10 Large Cat Breeds that Make Great Pets

At first glance, it’s easy to toss cats into the “small pet” category. While there are many small cat breeds, the large cat breeds on this list make a very good case for adding felines to the “big pet” category. They certainly aren’t lion-sized, but many are larger than the petite wild cats found around the world. While all domesticated cats retain and display plenty of their wild cat instincts, the kitties on this list actually make excellent pets. (Though we will note that the cat will likely see you as the pet, not the other way around.)
Petsgoodshomedesign.com

World’s Oldest Cat Is 34 And Still Has Many Lives Left

When the world’s oldest cat has his birthday, even the Internet goes crazy and reports it everywhere. Wichien Maat is the oldest cat in the world, and he celebrated his 34st birthday, which is equal to 160 years in human years. The owner of Wichien Maat is Wanna Kodkarika and...
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Begs Owner for Cheetos Instead of Chicken in Adorable Video

Some of us like to eat healthy, while others prefer to snack on junk food and, if a recent TikTok video is anything to go by, the same can be said for cats. In the footage, shared to the social media app by Kittenrhardingile on June 22, a ginger cat can be seen on its hind legs before a woman who is holding a packet of Cheetos.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Cats will be BANNED from going outside 24 hours a day under new rules that could see owners fined if pets leave their properties

A council is receiving howls of protest over its decision to introduce a 24-hour 'cat curfew' in the neighbourhood, forcing felines to stay at home. Knox City Council in Melbourne's eastern suburbs voted to introduce the regulation forcing cat owners to keep their pets on their property for 24 hours a day from October 1 this year.
Animalsscitechdaily.com

The Mysterious Chinese Mountain Cat Was Likely Not Involved in Feline Domestication

Genomic evidence for the Chinese mountain cat as a wildcat conspecific (Felis silvestris bieti) and its introgression to domestic cats. Analyses of genomic data suggest that the little-studied Chinese mountain cat, which has held a controversial taxonomic status, is a subspecies of wildcat and was not involved in feline domestication in China. The findings support the theory that housecats originated solely from the domestication of the African wildcat.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Emotional reunion for Binx the family cat after Surfside condo collapse

In a miraculous survival, a pet cat who lived in the partially collapsed building in Florida was found roaming around the streets and has finally been reunited with his family with help from animal rescue volunteers. Binx, who lived on the ninth floor Champlain Towers South, was reunited with his family on Friday, after he was spotted roaming around the rubble of the building where rescue operations are still undergoing. The cat was brought to the shelter by animal rescue volunteer Miranda Peralez seven days before his owners were found, who felt the cat was too chatty and...
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

National Kitten Day 2021: Cute Quotes About Felines For All Pet Lovers

National Kitten Day is marked annually on July 10 to celebrate the cutest felines around us. This day was founded by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate, Colleen Paige. According to the National Kitten Coalition, approximately 1.4 million cats are euthanized in America each year. If you are...
Medina, NYNiagara Gazette

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: The problems of free-roaming cats

One animal out there in the great outdoors really concerns me, and it is not a native species, it’s a domestic animal. Now I like all animals, even this one, but humans have created a drastic problem with this creature and I can’t figure where our heads are. Cats make...
Animalsiheartcats.com

16 Cats Being Total Jerks To Their Fur Siblings

Isn’t it darling when the fur siblings get along? Kitty sibs are just precious when they give each other kisses and snuggle in tight. And when the cat and dog are curled together, the best of buds, could anything be sweeter?. But, as cat parents well know, it ain’t always...
Animalsarcamax.com

WATCH: Yorkie protects 10-year-old Toronto girl from attacking coyote

(UPI) A Toronto family's tiny Yorkshire terrier is being hailed as a hero after rescuing her 10-year-old owner from an attacking coyote. Lily Kwan, 10, said she was walking Macy, her family's 6-year-old Yorkie, in the Scarborough neighborhood when a coyote started to chase them. Lily said she started to...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Types of Poodles: 6 Curly Canines Perfect for Growing Families

The poodle is said to be the second most intelligent dog breed. Poodles are the seventh most common breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club. Poodle owners know that this breed comes as both large and small dogs, and are available in various colors and sizes. The AKC recognizes three varieties, while other registration organizations like the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FIC) and poodle lovers acknowledge two more. There are several different types of poodles, but all of them are good companion dogs.
AnimalsPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Dog Tries to Save Owners From Killer Grass Attack!

What is it with us and our obsession with grass? No, not that kind of grass, I mean our lawn, the green grass that we work so hard to grow and care for. There's the mowing and watering and fertilizing and yet, we never seem to be satisfied. Neither does grass.
Animalskatzenworld.co.uk

Update from Street Cats of Vis

It’s rough living on a small Croatian island, especially if you’re a cat. Resources are limited even for humans, so you can imagine the challenges animals face. But we do have some good news!. After 20 years of doing without, Vis finally got a vet in May of this year....

Comments / 0

Community Policy