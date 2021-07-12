Birman Cats: This Sacred White Wonder Descends From Legend
The Birman cat breed descended from cats living in the Birman temple in Burma. They are incredibly loving and enjoy playing chase with other pets, taking turns being the chaser and the pursued. Birmans have a 15-year lifetime and can live into their late teens. Birman cats have a single coat, which means they don't have an undercoat and are less prone to matting. They are recognized by the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA) as well as the International Cat Association. Not to be confused with the Burmese cat, the Birman makes an excellent pet for all kinds of people.www.wideopenpets.com
