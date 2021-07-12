White Sox treat Las Vegas man, ailing friend to ballgame
You might have seen and read recent stories about baseball having lost its soul like a pop fly in the sun. Perhaps it has. But here’s one that proves it still has heart. Mike Wurst is a retired air traffic controller living in Las Vegas who grew up on the South Side of Chicago. He witnessed his first White Sox game in 1964. He remembers piling into a station wagon belonging to the father of his oldest friend, Larry Sieczkarski, that the Sox were playing the Yankees at old Comiskey Park and that Mickey Mantle hit a home run.www.reviewjournal.com
