White Sox treat Las Vegas man, ailing friend to ballgame

By Ron Kantowski
reviewjournal.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might have seen and read recent stories about baseball having lost its soul like a pop fly in the sun. Perhaps it has. But here’s one that proves it still has heart. Mike Wurst is a retired air traffic controller living in Las Vegas who grew up on the South Side of Chicago. He witnessed his first White Sox game in 1964. He remembers piling into a station wagon belonging to the father of his oldest friend, Larry Sieczkarski, that the Sox were playing the Yankees at old Comiskey Park and that Mickey Mantle hit a home run.

