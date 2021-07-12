White Sox treat Las Vegas man, ailing friend to ballgame

Robert (hip) went 0-for-2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Robert had his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A Charlotte, and this was his first game with the Knights. He started in center field, batted leadoff and played nine innings in the field before leaving for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning. He was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning and stayed in the game, so there does not appear to be any concern regarding that. The White Sox have not put a timetable on Robert's return, but he's allowed a maximum of 20 days on a rehab stint. If he uses the full allotment of time, the latest he would return is Aug. 12.