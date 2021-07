Bitcoin and the stock market over the last year has transcended pop culture, and been fully embraced by the world of memes and the mainstream. What started as an April fool’s day joke earlier in the year, has since turned into a dream come true for this very trader who adores the occult and unorthodox. TradingView has graciously shared a pack of their limited edition All Time Highs finance-focused tarot cards, which we’ve now had the chance to dig into. Here’s a hands-on look at the most unique tarot cards the trading community has ever seen.