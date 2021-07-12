Burbank Art Association Announces Youth Art Expo, Scholarship Winners
The Burbank Art Association announced 2021 Youth Art Expo and Scholarship winners recently. Hannah Sidener, a graduate of Burbank High School, won the Artistic Excellence award for her painting titled “Life” in Burbank’s Youth Art Expo. John Burroughs High School graduate Diego Gonzalez received the $500 Arline Helm College Scholarship and Burbank High School graduate Bird Le’au was awarded the $250 Charlotte Jones College Scholarship.myburbank.com
