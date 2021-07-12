Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

The bloom is back! Cyanobacteria returns to Plymouth ponds

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH – Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, the toxic algae bloom returns. The Board of Health is posting cyanobacteria warnings at Hoyts Pond, Gunners Exchange Pond and Great Herring Pond now that the slimy blue-green organism has been spotted. “We’re advising people...

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Algae#Algae Blooms#Cyanobacteria#Birds#Plymouth#The Board Of Health#Public Health Department#Gunners Exchange Pond#Town Meeting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

Infection rate jumps as COVID-19 returns to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Like a recurring nightmare, COVID-19 won’t go away. The pandemic has resurfaced in Plymouth with the infection rate nearly doubling in just seven days. The Public Health Department reported that 50 residents tested positive for the illness in the week ending July 27. The following day, another eight people were reported sick.
Burlington, VThealthvermont.gov

Health Officials Urge Vermonters to Watch for Cyanobacteria Blooms

BURLINGTON, VT – Cyanobacteria blooms, an unwelcome staple of summer, have been forming in Vermont waters. These blooms can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and animals, and health officials want you to know what cyanobacteria blooms look like so you can avoid them while enjoying Vermont’s waters. People...
WildlifeVTDigger

Cyanobacteria blooms reappear, Burlington beaches close

Cyanobacteria blooms have struck Burlington’s beaches yet again. Officials from Burlington’s Parks, Recreation & Waterfront department on Tuesday closed all of the city’s beaches in response to another influx of cyanobacteria blooms, according to an update on parks and recreation website. Since the beginning of July, cyanobacteria blooms have plagued...
Scienceconcordma.gov

White Pond Cyanobacteria Removal and Remediation Pilot Project

The Town will be embarking on a pilot project this summer to target and remove harmful algae/cyanobacteria blooms (HABs), their toxins, and excess nutrients from White Pond. Higgins Environmental Associates (HEA) has developed an open-water technology, funded by the National Science Foundation, called the A-Pod Hab Trap and Removal Process. This technology works either passively or actively. In passive mode, HABs are concentrated in the “base member or trap” portion of the A-Pod by wind-induced and natural water currents. In active mode, extendable and detachable “collection members” of the A-Pod are extended around targeted HAB areas in the pond, then drawn back forcing water with suspended HABs into the A-Pod’s trap. When targeted HABs are sufficiently concentrated, the trap is closed and HABs can then be permanently removed from the water body.
WildlifeInquirer and Mirror

Harmful algae bloom back in Gibbs Pond

(July 22, 2021) The Nantucket Conservation Foundation reported a harmful algae bloom in Gibbs Pond Thursday. According to an NCF social-media post, "there is a current harmful algae bloom occuring at Gibbs Pond, and Clark’s Cove has algae beginning to bloom all along the pond. Keep all people and dogs out of this pond to prevent poisoning from algae-produced toxins.
WildlifeCape Cod Chronicle

Toxic Algae Blooms Reported In Local Ponds

HARWICH — The natural resources department reported this week the presence of cyanobacteria, a toxic blue-green algae, in the West Reservoir, adjacent to the Herring River. Natural Resources Department Director Heinz Proft said low levels of the algae have also been detected on the Brewster side of Seymour Pond and in Skinequit Pond.
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

Beach sticker for ponds? Plymouth considers it as an option

PLYMOUTH – Is the beach sticker parking program about to be expanded to other areas in the town? It may if complaints of overcrowding and abuses by visitors continue to inundate Town Hall. The Select Board is examining the possibility of requiring parking stickers similar to White Horse Beach for...
Dukes County, MAvineyardgazette.com

Squibnocket Pond

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is the purchaser of one of the most important open tracts of land on the Vineyard, specifically 375 acres of strategically placed property in the Squibnocket Pond area of Gay Head. The Gazette confirmed Mrs. Onassis' ownership after a widespread check of sources in Washington, New York...
Kingston, NHnh.gov

State Removes Cyanobacteria Advisory for Greenwood Pond in Kingston, New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) has REMOVED a cyanobacteria advisory for Greenwood Pond that was issued on 7/15/2021. Cyanobacteria advisories are issued when concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/ml. Cyanobacteria were identified as Planktothrix, Woronichinia, and Dolichospermum. More samples were collected on 7/20/2021 and cyanobacteria cell concentrations were 44,750 cells/ml. While cell concentrations have lowered at this time, NHDES advises lake-goers to look out for green surface accumulations in the future. Blue-green flecks and globs of cyanobacteria are commonly observed on this pond. Please continue to monitor your individual shoreline for changing conditions.
Wildlifetheiet.org

Plastic accumulation in seafood increases risk of dangerous bacteria

The build-up of microplastics in seafoods may be underestimated and there is concern they will carry potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli up the food chain, a study has found. Researchers from the University of Portsmouth tested a theory that microplastics covered in a layer of microbes called a...
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Harmful algae blooms on Hebgen Reservoir

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials confirm harmful algae blooms present in Hebgen Reservoir in the northeast portion and the Graying Arm area. The presence of anatoxin-a and microcystin pose a risk to people, pets and livestock. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Watershed Protection Section:
Boulder, CObouldercolorado.gov

Remember To Be Cautious Of Algae Blooms At City Lakes And Ponds This Summer

As temperatures are likely to remain high through the summer, the City of Boulder reminds community members to exercise caution at lakes and ponds where potentially harmful algae may be present. Some algal blooms can contain cyanobacteria – often referred to as blue-green algae. They may produce toxins that are harmful to dogs and humans at elevated levels.
Plymouth, MAWicked Local

WHERE IN PLYMOUTH? July 14

Reporters travel all over Plymouth each week in search of stories. In their travels, they pass many well-known places and many that are not so well known. See if you can guess where in Plymouth they are this week. If you think you know where this photo was taken, call 508-591-6619 or send an email to where@wickedlocal.com.
WildlifeKeene Sentinel

Ecologist to discuss natural history of cyanobacteria

Ecologist Karen Seaver of the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock will lead a discussion on the natural history of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, in local lakes and ponds. The talk will be held via Zoom on Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Seaver will discuss why cyanobacteria can...
Cache County, UTHerald-Journal

Toxic algal blooms return to Mantua Reservoir

Health officials in northern Utah continue to warn visitors to Mantua Reservoir that toxic blooms of slimy, blue-green algae have returned to the popular summer recreation spot in Sardine Canyon. Earlier this month, the Bear River Health Department issued a warning advisory for the reservoir located near the Box Elder-Cache...
Sandwich, MAcapenews.net

Health Agents Seek Consistency In Cyanobacteria Protocols

When it comes to exactly what towns should do when cyanobacteria is detected at their beaches, there are no set of state- or even county-issued protocols in place for local health officials to follow. The state has a set of guidelines; however, how closely those guidelines are followed are left...
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Blue-green algae threatens pets

Health officials have issued a safety advisory for Hebgen Lake just outside Yellowstone National Park after harmful blue-green algal blooms, which is toxic to both humans and animals were detected. Also known as Cyanobacteria, the algae were found last week. Warmer water temperatures and a lower-than-normal water level is causing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy