The bloom is back! Cyanobacteria returns to Plymouth ponds

The Town will be embarking on a pilot project this summer to target and remove harmful algae/cyanobacteria blooms (HABs), their toxins, and excess nutrients from White Pond. Higgins Environmental Associates (HEA) has developed an open-water technology, funded by the National Science Foundation, called the A-Pod Hab Trap and Removal Process. This technology works either passively or actively. In passive mode, HABs are concentrated in the “base member or trap” portion of the A-Pod by wind-induced and natural water currents. In active mode, extendable and detachable “collection members” of the A-Pod are extended around targeted HAB areas in the pond, then drawn back forcing water with suspended HABs into the A-Pod’s trap. When targeted HABs are sufficiently concentrated, the trap is closed and HABs can then be permanently removed from the water body.