Entering the main gates at Floydfest in Floyd, VA on Wednesday, the trials and tribulations that the last 18 months have presented seemed to slowly melt away into the Blue Ridge mountain air. The general sense at the five-day festival was that this was the first concert since pre-Covid times for many of the patrons, and the sentiment of joy to return to the place they love was palpable the entire week/end. The theme for Floydfest 2021 was “Odyssey,” and that term certainly can define the adventure we all had since our lives changed forever in 2020.