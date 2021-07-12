Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate returns for 'hell of a fight' over Biden infrastructure plan

By Richard Cowan
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q30PJ_0auijEfg00
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to news reporters following the announcement of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate returned on Monday to one of its most ambitious agendas in years as Democratic President Joe Biden seeks trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending and Republicans promise "a hell of a fight" against raising taxes to pay for it.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened the Senate following a two-week July Fourth recess, saying progress was being made on both a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and the first step toward another measure that would pass with only Democratic votes.

But given the 50-50 split in the Senate, it was uncertain whether the Democratic leader can fulfill his goal of passing both measures by sometime in August.

"If and when we succeed, the benefits will reverberate across the country for generations to come," Schumer said.

Last week, Schumer's Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, promised a "hell of a fight" over the partisan, Democratic initiative while leaving open the possibility of his support for the emerging bipartisan bill.

Negotiators were still discussing ways to finance the latter measure's $1.2 trillion price tag, according to lawmakers and congressional aides.

Adding to the complexity, Congress could get embroiled in a potentially divisive debate over raising the statutory limit on U.S. borrowing authority, which expires at the end of July.

While the Treasury Department is expected to be able to manage for several weeks beyond the July 31 deadline, global financial markets will become increasingly jittery about a potential U.S. default on its debt the longer the matter is unresolved.

Democrats control both chambers of Congress by razor-thin margins and can afford to lose only a few votes in the House of Representatives and none in the Senate if they are to succeed. They view the overall infrastructure package as potentially the most important legislation to push through before next year's elections, which will determine control of Congress for the second half of Biden's four-year term.

The bipartisan deal would pay for rebuilding roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure projects and bring broadband internet service to more rural areas.

It got a boost last week from the "Problem Solvers Caucus," a group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

McConnell said there was "a decent chance" the bipartisan bill could gain traction but warned the spending must somehow be financed without adding to the national debt.

'NOT THE RIGHT THING'

Speaking at public events in his home state of Kentucky last week, McConnell saved his grim assessments for tax hikes in the other infrastructure legislation Democrats are expected to produce in addition to the bipartisan bill.

"This is going to be a hell of a fight. ... This is not the right thing to do for the country," McConnell warned as he attacked Biden's plans for possible tax increases on corporations and the wealthy to help finance the cost of some infrastructure investments.

One measure, to be hammered out sometime before the start of the August recess, would simply provide the technical framework for ramming through the Senate - without Republican support - a second, bigger infrastructure measure.

That Democrats-only plan would require a maneuver called "reconciliation" that skirts Senate rules requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation.

The large package is set to be the final major piece of Biden's first-year legislative dreams: a partisan "human infrastructure" bill in the fall to invest huge sums to confront climate change, while also expanding education opportunities across the United States and home healthcare for the elderly and others.

McConnell has attacked these initiatives and is hoping to generate opposition from some moderate Democrats.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, a leading liberal, is looking for up to $6 trillion in new investments, while other, more moderate Democrats on his panel want less.

Corporate lobbyists, in concert with Republicans, already were laying plans to thwart the initiative, arguing that tax increases would hurt a U.S. economy emerging from the rubble of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Democrats of all political stripes will try to attach provisions important to their constituents. Progressives demand turning a temporary expansion of a child tax credit into a permanent benefit. And, lawmakers from heavily Democratic states with high taxes insist that a cap on state and local tax deductions, which was included in a 2017 Republican tax law, be eased.

Given Democrats' razor-thin majorities in Congress, party leaders in both chambers will have to pay attention to every one of their members' demands or risk losing enough support for passage of any of these bills.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 13

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Infrastructure#U S Economy#Tax Deductions#The U S Senate#Democratic#Republicans#The Treasury Department#Democrats#Senate Budget Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSCNN

Biden will announce vaccination requirement across federal government on Thursday

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated against Covid-19, or be required to submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The announcement will come in remarks where Biden...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Manchin gives Republicans new leverage in infrastructure talks

A month after President Biden and a group of senators reached a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried to advance the debate last week. Republicans refused, saying they needed more time to wrap up the details of the deal. GOP senators were surprisingly...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Rep. Chip Roy Calls Fellow Republicans Who Voted for Women in Military Draft 'Cowardly'

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas tweeted out the names of the Republican senators who unsuccessfully voted against a proposal that would make women eligible for a military draft on Monday. He also included the names of Republicans who voted "yes" or "not present" on the proposal, which was part of the larger annual defense bill approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 21.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Sinema meet as infrastructure talks hit rough patch

President Biden and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) met at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the stalled bipartisan infrastructure framework. The sit-down signals a desire by Biden to get directly involved in the negotiations as lawmakers and White House officials try to finalize details of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal amid ongoing disagreements.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Donald Trump Says GOP Being 'Absolutely Savaged' by Democrats in Infrastructure

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Republican leadership for working with Democrats in what he described as the "so-called 'bipartisan' infrastructure bill." In a statement, paid for by his Save America PAC, Trump wrote that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his group of "RINOS" (Republicans in name only) want to complete the deal done "at any cost" to show they can work with the "Radical Left Democrats."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer urges GOP to ignore Trump: He's 'rooting for failure'

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is urging Republicans to ignore former President Trump ’s pressure to walk away from weeks-long bipartisan infrastructure talks. Schumer, speaking from the Senate floor, pointed to Trump’s comments as an example of external forces “rooting for failure.”. “Will our Republican colleagues follow the absurd...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden's infrastructure deal on shaky ground as blame game begins

President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal is in a perilous state with Republicans and Democrats remaining far apart on a range of outstanding issues after the latest round of furious talks, the clearest sign yet that one of the White House's top legislative priorities could collapse in the coming days.
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Infrastructure bill on the rocks, as GOP rejects Dem compromise

Bipartisan infrastructure negotiations have hit another roadblock, as Senate Democrats continue to work on a backup plan for President Biden’s biggest legislative priority. CNN, Bloomberg and Politico were among the outlets reporting that a number of sticking points were outstanding after Republicans rejected a compromise proposal from the White House and Democratic negotiators. The two sides remain at an impasse on a number of issues, including funding for highways versus public transit, questions over broadband internet access and how the bill would be financed.

Comments / 13

Community Policy