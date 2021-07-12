Cancel
Thousands In Cuba Protest Over The Worsening Economy

By Carrie Kahn
NPR
 16 days ago

Cuba's president addressed the nation Monday morning following widespread protests on the island about the dismal state of the economy. He blamed Cuba's troubles on the U.S. Cuba is one of the most tightly-controlled countries in the world, which is why yesterday's demonstrations were astonishing. Across the island, thousands of people took to the streets in what appeared to be spontaneous protests. They were furious about the lack of food and medicine and power outages.

