How Draftable is USC QB Kedon Slovis?

Kedon Slovis returns as the leading signal-caller for the Men of Troy and one of the most coveted college prospects around the country.

While there is general consensus is that Slovis will enter the league after his third year with the Trojans, many argue that he must further develop before beginning a professional career in the NFL.

Some early mock drafts project the Arizona native will become a top-three pick, while others have slated him to occupy spots further down the draft boards. Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible President Zack Patraw told All Trojans that while Slovis is "a talented quarterback and likely a first-round prospect, he likely won't be the first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft."

USA TODAY

"Despite a "down-season" last year, there is a lot to be excited about with Kedon Slovis. His mechanics, specifically in his lower body, are tremendous. He stays in rhythm while he goes through his progressions and makes quick decisions while reading defenses. Slovis remains calm under pressure, making accurate throws and keeps his mechanics intact. His accuracy and ball velocity are tremendous. Slovis is athletic enough to make throws on the run and does so while being smooth and keeping his accuracy.

[READ: Report Reveals Why Kedon Slovis is Better Than Joe Burrow]

Slovis has instances where he can hold the ball too long and will wait while throwing lanes close. His arm strength and accuracy with his deep ball are lacking. With added experience, Slovis will learn to process more quickly and more consistently rather than relying on his talented arm to fit balls into dangerous windows. He's also not going to be someone that runs away from defenders and won't get you many yards on plays that he needs to scramble.

Slovis' draft stock has gained a lot of steam over the summer. While he's a talented quarterback and likely a first-round prospect, he likely won't be the first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft. Slovis should be considered a mid-first-round prospect with tremendous upside with added experience." [Zack Patraw]

USA TODAY

The 2020 season was an unconventional one to say the least. USC was restricted to a six-game schedule, which means Slovis got less time and less reps than other quarterbacks in the NCAA. While his sophomore campaign wasn't as impressive as his freshman debut, Slovis has the opportunity to return this fall and make some serious noise.

[READ: Can Kedon Slovis Fix Dever Broncos QB Problems in 2022?]

In his career, he has completed 459-of-656 passes for 5,423 yards with 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. If Slovis can stay healthy, improve on quick decision making, and maintain his accuracy, he should be in a good position to raise his draft stock this year.

----

You may also like:

JT Daniels Reveals: Aaron Rodgers is 'All-Time Favorite'

----

Be sure to stay locked into All Trojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com