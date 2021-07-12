Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Draftable is USC QB Kedon Slovis?

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Posted by 
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 17 days ago

Kedon Slovis returns as the leading signal-caller for the Men of Troy and one of the most coveted college prospects around the country.

While there is general consensus is that Slovis will enter the league after his third year with the Trojans, many argue that he must further develop before beginning a professional career in the NFL.

Some early mock drafts project the Arizona native will become a top-three pick, while others have slated him to occupy spots further down the draft boards. Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible President Zack Patraw told All Trojans that while Slovis is "a talented quarterback and likely a first-round prospect, he likely won't be the first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHFaX_0auij8SZ00
USA TODAY 

"Despite a "down-season" last year, there is a lot to be excited about with Kedon Slovis. His mechanics, specifically in his lower body, are tremendous. He stays in rhythm while he goes through his progressions and makes quick decisions while reading defenses. Slovis remains calm under pressure, making accurate throws and keeps his mechanics intact. His accuracy and ball velocity are tremendous. Slovis is athletic enough to make throws on the run and does so while being smooth and keeping his accuracy.

[READ: Report Reveals Why Kedon Slovis is Better Than Joe Burrow]

Slovis has instances where he can hold the ball too long and will wait while throwing lanes close. His arm strength and accuracy with his deep ball are lacking. With added experience, Slovis will learn to process more quickly and more consistently rather than relying on his talented arm to fit balls into dangerous windows. He's also not going to be someone that runs away from defenders and won't get you many yards on plays that he needs to scramble.

Slovis' draft stock has gained a lot of steam over the summer. While he's a talented quarterback and likely a first-round prospect, he likely won't be the first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft. Slovis should be considered a mid-first-round prospect with tremendous upside with added experience." [Zack Patraw]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vj32w_0auij8SZ00
USA TODAY

The 2020 season was an unconventional one to say the least. USC was restricted to a six-game schedule, which means Slovis got less time and less reps than other quarterbacks in the NCAA. While his sophomore campaign wasn't as impressive as his freshman debut, Slovis has the opportunity to return this fall and make some serious noise.

[READ: Can Kedon Slovis Fix Dever Broncos QB Problems in 2022?]

In his career, he has completed 459-of-656 passes for 5,423 yards with 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. If Slovis can stay healthy, improve on quick decision making, and maintain his accuracy, he should be in a good position to raise his draft stock this year.

----

You may also like:

JT Daniels Reveals: Aaron Rodgers is 'All-Time Favorite'

----

Be sure to stay locked into All Trojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Comments / 0

AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
442
Followers
415
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kedon Slovis
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Usc Qb Kedon Slovis#The Men Of Troy#Bible#Better#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Kedon Slovis Reveals COVID-19 Vaccination Status

As the 2021 season nears, players, coaches and medical staff from the Pac-12 conference are taking a strong stance on COVID-19 vaccinations. Among the group is USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, who contributed to a video released by the Pacific Coastal Conference encouraging communities to get vaccinated. "Recently I got the...
NFL247Sports

USC QB Kedon Slovis named to PFF's preseason Heisman Trophy watch list

USC star QB Kedon Slovis figures to make plenty of preseason 2021 college football watch lists this summer. On Monday he was named to Pro Football Focus' very own preseason Heisman Trophy watchlist on Monday. Slovis did not make the list as one of the favorites or unknowns, but as...
College SportsUSA Today

Kedon Slovis lands on Maxwell Award watch list for 2021 season

It’s officially award watch season. We will be flooded with position watch lists in the coming weeks. Multiple USC football players have picked up some preseason recognition. Drake Jackson made the Bednarik Award watch list. Quarterback Kedon Slovis was one of 80 players total, and one of 36 quarterbacks, to...
NFL247Sports

USC QB Kedon Slovis named to Davey O'Brien watchlist

USC star QB Kedon Slovis was named to his second official preseason 2021 college football award watchlist on Tuesday, selected for the Davey O'Brien list. The Davey O'Brien is given annually to the nation's top QB. Slovis was one of 30 returning signal callers to make the list. He is...
Los Angeles, CAHastings Tribune

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis signs deal with Klutch Sports

LOS ANGELES — As USC’s star quarterback, Kedon Slovis is in a position to capitalize on the new landscape of name, image, and likeness, so he’s seeking help on NIL from an agency well acquainted with marketing the biggest star athletes in Los Angeles. Slovis has signed a deal with...
NFL247Sports

USC QB Kedon Slovis among Sporting News' Top 40 players for 2021

USC star QB Kedon Slovis made the cut for the Sporting News' Top 40 college football players heading into the 2021 college football season. The Trojan signal caller checked in at No. 25 on the list. That made him the No. 2 player in the eyes of Sporting News. "USC...
NFL247Sports

Official: USC QB Kedon Slovis signs with Klutch Sports for NIL representation

The partnership between USC star QB Kedon Slovis and Klutch Sports Group is official. The agency will represent the junior Slovis for his NIL representation in the coming months. Klutch is the same firm that represents LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and other major NBA stars. Slovis is the second Trojan...
NFLonefootdown.com

No-Huddle Preview: Notre Dame VS USC

We have finally reached that point in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football offseason where we can talk about this year’s opponents without thinking about it all as an event still months away. The conference media days are underway (lol conference things) and camp is just right around the corner. So, we’re dedicating each day (other than Chick-fil-A Day) to Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents, and starting off those days with a quick look preview. Join the conversation in the preview and the editorial in their respective comment section, and/or use the FanPost/FanShot feature to share something more in depth.
College SportsInland Valley Daily Bulletin

USC QB Kedon Slovis ready to shake off inconsistent sophomore season

LOS ANGELES — To most observers, Kedon Slovis didn’t appear to be himself last season. The sophomore quarterback was good enough to lead the Trojans to a 5-1 record and a Pac-12 South Division title while logging several stunning comeback wins. But after a freshman season in which the former...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

USC or UCLA? Kedon Slovis or Dorian Thompson-Robinson?

With Pac 12 Media Days going on, we take a minute to talk about UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis. We compare the two quarterbacks and discuss which guy you would rather have in 2021. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
NFLsports360az.com

Catching Up With Kedon Slovis: USC, NIL, and Hollywood

Kedon Slovis went from being an underrated recruit from Desert Mountain High School to becoming a Power 5 superstar as a true freshman in 2019. Taking over JT Daniels as starting quarterback at USC was a tall task for Slovis but he shattered expectations sporting a 71.9% completion rate, 30 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 12 games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Richard Sherman back to the Seahawks should still happen

There are going to be people that do not like what I have to say here. I am OK with that. Every person should be able to have their own opinions. But just hear me out before you dismiss this. The fact is that Richard Sherman has been involved in some off-the-field issues recently but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t play football again.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy