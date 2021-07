McKENZIE, Tenn. - Mr. Daniel Elmer Josipovich, 86, died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his daughter’s house. The family will have a memorial for him at a later date. Mr. Josipovich was a contractor, writer and publisher since 1964 he has written the Blue Book for Construction, Reconstruction & Repair cost. He was born on August 11, 1934 in Freedom, Pennsylvania on August 11, 1934 to Trevo and Violet Vrvich Josipovich.