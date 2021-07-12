Wainberg Weighs In on Advances in HER2+ GI Cancers

J Thorac Dis. 2021 Jun;13(6):3772-3800. doi: 10.21037/jtd-20-3450. Treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has markedly changed in the past decade with the integration of biomarker testing, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and palliative care. These advancements have led to significant improvements in quality of life and overall survival. Despite these improvements, racial and socioeconomic disparities in lung cancer mortality persist. This narrative review aims to assess and synthesize the literature on sociodemographic disparities in the management of advanced NSCLC. A narrative overview of the literature was conducted using PubMed and Scopus and was narrowed to articles published from January 1, 2010, until July 22, 2020. Articles relevant to sociodemographic variation in (I) chemoradiation for stage III NSCLC, (II) molecular biomarker testing, (III) systemic treatment, including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, and (IV) palliative and end of life care were included in this review. Twenty-two studies were included. Sociodemographic disparities in the management of advanced NSCLC varied, but recurring findings emerged. Across most treatment domains, Black patients, the uninsured, and patients with Medicaid were less likely to receive recommended lung cancer care. However, some of the literature was limited due to incomplete data to adequately assess appropriateness of care, and several studies were out of date with current practice guidelines. Sociodemographic disparities in the management of advanced lung cancer are evident. Given the rapidly evolving treatment paradigm for advanced NSCLC, updated research is needed. Research on interventions to address disparities in advanced NSCLC is also needed.