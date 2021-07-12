Cancel
Chairman and board member at Brazil's BB Seguridade resign

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - The chairman and vice-chairman of Brazilian insurer BB Seguridade Participacoes SA have resigned, the company said in a Monday securities filing.

The president and vice-president of the board will be replaced by the company’s vice-president of business development and technology and vice-president of internal controls and risk management, respectively, the company said.

BB Seguridade did not provide a motive for the resignations. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)

