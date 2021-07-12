Cancel
Public Health

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

By The Associated Press
NBC News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...

Emmanuel Macron
