France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

As protesters gathered outside the halls of parliament, French lawmakers worked through the weekend and into the early hours of Monday morning to pass a controversial “green pass” law. The legislation, which will be in effect until at least Nov. 15, will require anyone who wishes to dine at a restaurant or travel on a domestic train or flight to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19 or have a negative test taken within 48 hours. The law also stipulates that all health workers will have to be vaccinated by September 15. The law will initially apply to adults over the age of 18, but as of September 30, everyone over 12 will also be required to carry the Green Pass. Previous legislation already prohibits anyone without a vaccination or negative test from entering museums, cinemas or swimming pools. More than 160,000 people took to the streets across France to protest the bill over the weekend. Dozens were arrested. The bill now has to be signed off on by France’s constitutional court, which could happen early this week.