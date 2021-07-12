Why Fair Trade Coffee is More Important Than Ever

Finding time to be sustainable in our busy jammed packed lives is hard. It’s easy to get lost in the fast-paced, quick, and easy nature of disposable culture. And can you blame us? We’re too busy raising our kids, putting food on the table, making sure there’s a roof over our head to worry about which kind of plastics are recyclable and which aren’t. Right? Well,l that may not exactly be true. For one, living more sustainably is a very time and cost-effective way to live one’s life. Furthermore, the reward you feel for helping the planet and environment in a positive way is great for your wellbeing and will have a ripple effect in other areas of your life! Living sustainably is important now more than ever. So here are a few tips and tricks to lower your carbon footprint (and the cost of your weekly shop!)