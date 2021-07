If you’re struggling to get rid of excess body fat in your later years, you’re not alone. In the U.S., 73 percent of all women who are overweight or obese are between the ages of 60 and 64. Losing weight when you’re older can feel increasingly difficult, due to age-related muscle loss, hormonal changes, and a slowing metabolism. And if you suffer from arthritis or another illness that makes it hard to enjoy physical activity, you can become more sedentary overtime. This can further worsen your symptoms and cause even more weight gain.