The United States’ embargo on Cuba, which prohibits most trade between the two countries, has always been political. When the matter first came before President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960, he resisted imposing one. A full embargo, he said, would have the appearance of the United States “acting not against [Fidel] Castro, but against the Cuban people.” His State Department agreed, predicting that an embargo might cripple the Cuban economy without dislodging the government.