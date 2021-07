CARY – SAS intends to go public by 2024, according to a statement from the company Thursday. “By moving toward IPO readiness, we can open up new opportunities for SAS employees, customers, partners and our community to participate in our success, ensuring the brightest possible future for all of us,” said SAS co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jim Goodnight. “As an organization, we are on a solid path forward, with sustainable growth that continues to build upon the trusted brand and platform we have created. We have built a strong operational and financial foundation, setting us up for an even better future. Now, it’s time to prepare for this next chapter.”