Dating is a common subject when it comes to people over the age of 15. Most dates are fun for both people and that is exactly how it is supposed to be. When it comes to budget-friendly and fun things to do in New York City there is no shortage of special experiences to share with your partner. Most of the time you can plan a date anywhere, but this list will definetely help you if you ever find yourself in a situation where you can't come up with something fun.